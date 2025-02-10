Woman surprises husband with ‘Valentine edition parantha’ in viral video: ‘Love served on a plate’

Nothing says love like a homemade meal, especially when it comes with a heartfelt twist. A video capturing a husband's reaction to a 'Valentine edition parantha' prepared by his wife has grabbed the internet's attention, leaving netizens gushing over the adorable moment. A woman's heart-shaped ‘Valentine edition parantha’ won hearts on the internet. (Instagram/yashvant1123)

A unique valentine's treat

The viral clip, shared by Instagram user Yashwant Jain, showcases a plate with two delicious-looking paranthas accompanied by a side of sabzi. However, these weren’t just any paranthas—one was a deep pink hue, thanks to beetroot, while the other retained its classic golden-brown colour. To add an extra romantic touch, tiny heart-shaped parantha cuttings were carefully placed on top.

Watch the clip here:

The video’s caption playfully reads, "Valentine silk? No. It's Valentine roti," as Yashwant quips in the clip, "They say arranged marriage is scary." His lighthearted joke, paired with his blushing reaction, made the video even more endearing.

Netizens can't get enough

Social media users quickly flocked to the comments section, sharing their delight and admiration for the sweet gesture. Many praised the wife’s creativity, while others shared their own experiences with homemade romantic meals.

One user wrote, “This is the cutest thing I have seen today! The pink parantha is so creative.” Another chimed in, “Who needs expensive gifts when you have a wife who puts so much love into food?”

A third person joked, “Forget Valentine’s Day, I need this kind of effort every day!” Meanwhile, another commenter playfully added, “If this is what arranged marriage looks like, sign me up!”

Many users were inspired by the idea and expressed their desire to recreate the heart-shaped parantha for their loved ones. “Definitely making this for my husband on Valentine’s,” said one follower. Another remarked, “Food made with love just hits different!”

Many praised the simplicity and sincerity behind the meal. "This is what real love looks like—effort, not extravagance," wrote one user. Another chimed in, "Forget restaurant dates, I want this kind of romance!"