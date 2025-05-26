Woman tattoos Red Bull barcode on her hand, gets scanned at grocery checkout: ‘Compliments to the artist’

A Swiss woman got a unique tattoo featuring a barcode inked on her skin that actually scans successfully at self-checkout machines. Inspired by the Red Bull energy drink, the functional tattoo has captured widespread attention online. The tattoo, which cost her approximately ₹ 5o,000.(Instagram/@mycringe)

A video showing the tattoo in action has since been making rounds on social media, amassing over 19 million views on Instagram.

“For everyone wondering if my Red Bull barcode works, yes it does,” she captioned the post of the video.

Dew, the woman behind the striking body art and social media creator known as @mycringe.s–t, shared with Jam Press that she had been contemplating a barcode tattoo for a while. Initially, she considered something more whimsical like broccoli, but decided on Red Bull after associating the drink with “thinking energy," reported the New York Post.

The tattoo, which cost her over ₹52,000 (approximately 600 USD), features the iconic barcode being chewed by a worm, a detail based on a small drawing by her sister. Dew explained, “I then added the worm which is chomping it up, based on a little drawing my sister did.” The design is reminiscent of the barcode skull tattoo featured in the “Hitman” video game series.

Though her tattoo artist was sceptical about whether the barcode would function, Dew was pleasantly surprised. “I knew it possibly couldn’t work as my artist was very open about it,” she said. “I tried the next day at work and it did, I was so excited about it.”

In a now-viral clip, Dew demonstrates the tattoo’s functionality by scanning it at a self-checkout machine. The scanner recognises the barcode, and the screen confirms the charge for one 250 ml can of Red Bull. Elated, Dew celebrates the success, pointing at the screen with a triumphant whoop.

Take a look at the video:

Social media users praised the ingenious blend of creativity and utility. One commented, “Well that’s my next tattoo design sorted,” while another exclaimed, “OMG THIS IS GENIUS!”

A user added, “It is still necessary to underline the prowess of the tattoo artist because this kind of thing is down to the millimeter.”

A user commented, “I fear this may be the coolest thing I’ve ever seen”

One user added, “Compliments to the artist, that’s clean line work if that actually scans”