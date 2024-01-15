Woman turns boyfriend’s poems into a beautiful anniversary gift. Watch his reaction

In a truly thoughtful anniversary surprise, a woman collected all the poems her boyfriend wrote for her and turned them into a book. To top it all off, she even asked him to sign it, saying she was a fan. While many found the video ‘wholesome’, others desired a ‘love like this’. Man with his anniversary gift. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

“She made a book for him of all the poems he’s written for her. Absolutely beautiful,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram by Good News Movement. The video opens to show a man sitting at an eatery. As the video goes on, his partner can be heard saying, “I am your fan. Can you sign my book please?” The woman then hands him a book containing all his poems. As the man reads a few of them, he gets visibly emotional. Towards the end of the clip, he expresses his gratitude and love for her.

A text insert on the video reads, “For our anniversary, I collected the poems my boyfriend has written and made them into a book. I designed every page according to the theme of the poems and put quotes from his closest friends on the back as ‘reviews’.”

Watch the video here:

The video, since being shared a few hours ago, has received over 4.9 lakh views and more than 27,300 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“What a lovely couple. Him for writing those poems to her, and her for giving this wholesome gift,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Crying for strangers is a new hobby of mine.”

“I love him! I love them! Hope it lasts forever!” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “I love his sentimentality and willingness to express love and joy through tears. Beautiful.”

“What a sweet man! Blessings to them both,” posted a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Why is it so difficult to find a love like this?”

“This is so wholesome and lovely,” chimed in a seventh.

An eighth wrote, “My husband did this for me a few years ago.”

Wholesome, isn’t it?