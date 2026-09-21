Woman warns against sharing exact salary with everyone: ‘Don’t make your salary public information’

A woman has sparked a discussion online after warning people against casually revealing their exact salary to friends, relatives or colleagues. She argued that while conversations around pay can be useful, sharing specific figures with everyone can lead to unwanted comparisons, expectations and pressure.

Why she advises caution while discussing salary

A woman shared why she believed people should think twice before revealing their exact salary to others. (Instagram/simraniscreating)

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Taking to Instagram, Simran Maurya shared a clip explaining why people, particularly those entering their first job, should think carefully before discussing their earnings.

"Please stop sharing and discussing your salary with just anyone without thinking twice. And before you come tell me, 'Hey, what's the harm in sharing your salary?' The problem is not with telling your salary. The problem is sharing the exact figure of your salary with just anyone without thinking it through. Especially when you land your first job and receive your first pay cheque. Obviously, you're extremely excited. In that excitement, you tell your friends, you tell your cousins, you tell your family, you tell your relatives. And slowly, you realise that people around you know the figure of your salary more than you do."

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Maurya said knowing someone's exact earnings can lead others to form expectations about how much the person should spend or save.

"The moment people know your salary, they will start creating expectations around you and your salary: 'Oh, you earn this much? Then you can easily afford this.' 'Oh, you earn this much, yet you don't have any savings?' And you know what's the funniest part about this? The other person will just make a comparison and move on, but you will repeatedly question yourself: 'Am I underpaid?' 'Is my salary too low?' 'Am I doing well in my life or not?'"

‘Be more careful’ at workplace

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She also urged people to exercise caution while discussing compensation with colleagues.

"And at the workplace, please be a bit more careful, because the information you are casually sharing with a colleague today, who knows in which conversation or context it might be used against you tomorrow."

However, Maurya clarified that she was not against salary discussions altogether, especially when they help people understand market rates or negotiate better compensation.

"Look, I am not saying you should never discuss your salary at all. Actually, I think discussing your salary from time to time is quite important when you are negotiating compensation, when you want to figure out market rates for your role, or when you are switching jobs. Talk about it. Talk to people you trust, talk to people in your industry, ask questions. Because if we don't discuss compensation at all, how will we ever know whether we are overpaid or underpaid? So, I’m not saying you should never discuss your salary with anyone, but I am saying don’t make your salary public information. Not everyone needs to know your exact numbers."

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The clip was shared with the caption: "Not discussing your salary with everyone will always keep you on safer grounds."

Watch the clip here:

How did social media react?

The post prompted reactions from users who largely echoed the message about keeping financial details private. One user wrote, "Salary is personal for a reason." Another commented, "Not everyone needs to know your numbers." A third added, "Oversharing can create unnecessary pressure." Another user summed it up by saying, "Discuss salary, but with the right people."

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(Also read:₹77 lakh salary looks like in Germany"> ‘Reality check for Indians’: Man shares what ₹77 lakh salary looks like in Germany)

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)