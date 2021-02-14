IND USA
The image shows Hannah Cheetham in her new car simulator chair.(Instagram/@cheethamswithdreams)
Woman with cerebral palsy gets car simulator chair, her reaction wins people

“Wow! Her excitement made me cry. I am so happy for her,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:12 AM IST

In today’s edition of videos that may fill your heart with a warm feeling and also leave you with happy tears, here’s a clip showcasing a woman’s reaction after getting a car simulator chair as gift. The video shows how Hannah Cheetham reacted upon getting the present from Trak Racer, a gaming chair company.

Shared on the Joint profile of Cheetham and her sister Becky, the video is now winning people over. The caption shared alongside the clip explains that Hannah who has cerebral palsy is obsessed with “driving and going fast.” So, her sister gifted her wheel and pedals to play with her PS4 during Christmas last year. A video of Becky’s gift also went viral and Trak Racer, after seeing Cheetham’s love for everything car-related, decided to surprise her by upgrading her setup and seating system.

Take a look at the heartwarming video and read the full post:

Trak Racer also shared a video documenting the story on their official Instagram profile. “This is priceless. Sharing the love one rig at a time,” they wrote.

Both the posts received tons of love from people. They couldn’t stop commenting on the wholesomeness of the whole affair.

“Wow! Her excitement made me cry. I am so happy for her,” wrote an Instagram user. “I just woke up and I’m crying over how cute you guys are! The little kisses you give her! God you guys make me emotional,” expressed another.

“Oh heavens. I have something in my eyes. That was overwhelming. Seeing Hannah’s obvious delight was very emotional. Enjoy Hannah. Pedal down off you goooo,” said a third.

What do you think of the videos?

