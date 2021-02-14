Woman with cerebral palsy gets car simulator chair, her reaction wins people
In today’s edition of videos that may fill your heart with a warm feeling and also leave you with happy tears, here’s a clip showcasing a woman’s reaction after getting a car simulator chair as gift. The video shows how Hannah Cheetham reacted upon getting the present from Trak Racer, a gaming chair company.
Shared on the Joint profile of Cheetham and her sister Becky, the video is now winning people over. The caption shared alongside the clip explains that Hannah who has cerebral palsy is obsessed with “driving and going fast.” So, her sister gifted her wheel and pedals to play with her PS4 during Christmas last year. A video of Becky’s gift also went viral and Trak Racer, after seeing Cheetham’s love for everything car-related, decided to surprise her by upgrading her setup and seating system.
Take a look at the heartwarming video and read the full post:
Trak Racer also shared a video documenting the story on their official Instagram profile. “This is priceless. Sharing the love one rig at a time,” they wrote.
Both the posts received tons of love from people. They couldn’t stop commenting on the wholesomeness of the whole affair.
“Wow! Her excitement made me cry. I am so happy for her,” wrote an Instagram user. “I just woke up and I’m crying over how cute you guys are! The little kisses you give her! God you guys make me emotional,” expressed another.
“Oh heavens. I have something in my eyes. That was overwhelming. Seeing Hannah’s obvious delight was very emotional. Enjoy Hannah. Pedal down off you goooo,” said a third.
What do you think of the videos?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman with cerebral palsy gets car simulator chair, her reaction wins people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit Sharma shares cute picture with family ahead of Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi thanks boatman for ‘joyful ride’ after rowing boat at Prayagraj
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People skate on frozen surface of historic Prinsengracht canal in Amsterdam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dazzling light pillars illuminate northern US sky. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Archaeologists say England’s Stonehenge was erected in Wales first
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist creates Leonardo DiCaprio’s portrait with 400 Rubik’s cubes. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naomi Osaka saves butterfly mid-match during the Australian Open. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man grows huge orchard with 10,000 trees in 15 years on barren land in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Yashraj Mukhate’s new track is making netizens chant ‘Pawri hori hai’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8-year-old doggo from Tennessee becomes millionaire after inheriting $5 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robert Irwin reminisces dad Steve Irwin’s memory with special post. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo gets bamboozled by confusing command trend. Watch hilarious clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of animals frolicking in the snow may brighten your day. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra-based artist's 3D art on display at gallery in Kolkata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox