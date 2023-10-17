Woman's cooking hack for crispy chicken using Lay's chips leaves TikTok divided

Tammy Louise, a chef who goes by the name “Tammylouiseee” on TikTok recently shared a unique crispy chicken recipe in a 5-minute video on the platform. The video, captioned, “This is genius,” begins with Louise opening two packets of Lays chips in flavours - barbeque and sour cream and onion. She then proceeds to add some barbeque sauce to the first packet and sour cream dip to the other. Louise followed up by adding some eggs to each pack. After putting chicken drumsticks in both, she mixes everything together by compressing the packs using her hands. Crispy chicken recipe leaves Internet divided(@tammylouiseee/TikTok)

Once every ingredient is mixed, the TikTok chef takes out the drumsticks and places them carefully on a baking tray. After this, Louise says, “Ok, this is my secret to a delicious, crusted chicken. Say bye-bye to breadcrumbs and hello to barbeque chips as your crust.” She further explained, “I only use two eggs per chicken. And then I used barbeque chips and sour cream and onion chips but you can really use any flavour you want.”

Once the chicken is baked, she exclaims, “Oh my gosh! Look at that delicious piece of crust. Are you telling me that if you ordered this at a restaurant that you wouldn't be like 'wow, that's amazing, I'm so pleased!'” In the same video, she also advises her audience to refrain from using frozen chicken. Lousie also noted that she kept the oven temperature at 168 degrees.

Mixed reactions from TikTok viewers

Despite Louise's creativity, her audience seemed to have a mixed reaction to the recipe. One user commented, “After the chicken was put in the bag without washing I was done.” Another wrote, “Why not crush the chips before you cut open the packet?”

However, many lauded Louise's cooking hack as one said, “Lays is expensive.. But I love your chicken yummy,” while another remarked, “This actually looks good. Not going to lie.”

