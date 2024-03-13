 Woman's makeshift iron using a pressure cooker leaves netizens in splits. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
Woman's makeshift iron using a pressure cooker leaves netizens in splits, people say it's a 'brilliant idea'

Woman's makeshift iron using a pressure cooker leaves netizens in splits, people say it's a 'brilliant idea'

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 13, 2024 10:44 PM IST

The humorous clip showcases the woman ironing a shirt, which involves using a pressure cooker instead of an iron.

A video showing a woman ironing clothes in an unconventional way went viral on X. The humorous clip showcases the woman ironing a shirt, which involves using a pressure cooker instead of an iron. Yes, you read that right. After the clip was posted, it left many people in splits. Numerous netizens also took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Snapshot of the woman using pressure cooker as an iron. (X/@Shubhangi Pandit)
Snapshot of the woman using pressure cooker as an iron. (X/@Shubhangi Pandit)

The video was posted on X by the user Shubhangi Pandit. It shows a woman standing in the kitchen with a cooker on an electric stove. Sensing the pressure building up, the woman quickly grabs the cooker and rushes it into another room. In that room, she places a shirt on a flat surface and starts to use the hot pressure cooker to iron the shirt. Surprisingly, her technique works out perfectly, and the shirt comes out looking neat and crisp. (Also Read: Passenger sleeps in makeshift hammock on a crowded train)

The caption of the post, when translated from Hindi to English, reads, "Salutations to dear sister."

Watch the video of the woman ironing the shirt here:

This post was shared on March 12. Since being posted, it has gained close to three lakh views. The clip also has more than 1,100 likes. Many flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their views on the viral clip. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra lauds makeshift vehicle, calls it 'lifesaver'

Check out what X users had to say about this clip:

An individual wrote, "New innovation. Advance didi [sister] to get the patent certificate."

A second commented, "Yeh toh brilliant idea hai! Kabhi socha nahi tha! [This is a brilliant idea, never thought of this]."

A third said, "In childhood, we used to press clothes with a vessel like this; there were no cookers at that time."

"India is not for beginners," posted a fourth.

A fifth said, "This method is very useful in case you do not have a press."

Many people also reacted to the clip using laughing emoticons.


