Woman's oil painting of a rainy car window stuns netizens

Several artists have various ways of making and presenting their artwork. From making sculptures from food to drawing amazing paintings using makeup, many people have creative ways that may leave you astonished. Now, another artist has gone viral on social media after a picture of her oil painting of a rainy car window stunned netizens. Oil painting of a rainy car window.(Twitter/@ Riona Buthello)

"My oil painting of a rainy car window," shared 25-year-old Riona Buthello on Twitter. Her oil painting shows shades of blue, red, black and white. The painting looks so real that it almost seems like a picture.

Take a look at her post here:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted it has been viewed over one lakh times. The post also received more than 6000 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "You've really mastered that contrast between the blurred, out-of-focus background and the sharp focus detail of the droplets. If this was a photograph, it'd be quite impressive. The fact that you created it though, that's just mind-blowing. Insane talent. Be proud of it!" Another added, "Just love how realistic these look wonderful!" A third shared, "This is beautiful. You're a great artist."