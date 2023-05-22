Woman’s proposal to her boyfriend in Disneyland takes an unexpected turn. Watch

Marriage proposals, filled with love and intimacy, are pure magic. And let’s be real, watching surprise proposal videos online is like unwrapping a box of joy. Case in point, this video that captures a woman popping the question to her beloved in Disneyland. But hold on tight because there’s a twist that will leave you in awe. Keep reading to uncover the surprising twist that adds a sprinkle of wonder to this particular moment.

Woman gets down on her knee to propose to her boyfriend in Disneyland. (Instagram/@majicallynews)

The video was shared by the Instagram page Magically News four days ago with the caption, “They loved every second of this beautiful coincidence.” It is credited to the social media handle @herecomemac. The video opens to show a couple posing for pictures in Disneyland. However, what unfolds next is a delightful surprise. The woman gets down on her knee and proposes to her boyfriend with a ring. Instead of getting emotional or accepting her proposal, the man bursts into laughter. In a stunning twist, he reaches into his pocket and proposes to the love of his life on a bent knee, that too with a ring. What a coincidence!

Watch the viral video right here:

The beautiful proposal received over 2.3 million views and a flurry of responses from netizens. Many even dropped love-struck emoticons in the comments section.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments section:

“They are truly meant for each other,” posted an individual. Another added, “Tell us you’re soulmates, without telling us you’re soulmates.” “So adorable. They were both on exactly the same page,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “You get a ring, you get a ring, we all get a ring. Congrats.” “That’s soulmate status right there!! That’s too cute! Wish them a lifetime of happiness!!” joined a fifth. A sixth remarked, “This is love and it’s magical.”

