Indian man wins over the Internet with his dreamy marriage proposal for girlfriend. Watch

Marriage proposals are tender, intimate and beautiful and are something people cherish for the rest of their lives. And videos that showcase people surprising their loved ones with proposals are always a delight to watch. Just like these videos shared online where an Indian man plans a day full of surprises for his girlfriend before finally proposing to her. Got goosebumps?

In a series of videos posted on the Instagram handle @allaboutlove.in, a woman gives a sneak peek to the viewers of all the fun activities she went through before her partner finally proposed to her in the most dreamy way possible.

"Having planned over 400 proposals, I always imagined how it would feel being on the other side. I could've never thought it would turn out this beautiful, so thoughtful! Every single part of the proposal was filled with tiny little details - just how I like it," read the caption of the video. In it, one can see that the man flew to Delhi to surprise his partner after her work trip and changed the phone's wallpaper to a poem he wrote for her. Interestingly, the poem details the day he planned for her.

Watch the video below:

In another video, the woman shared all the clues he gave her for the day. They first went to the airport to recreate their first meeting and tea date. What is sweeter to watch is that the man even bought tickets to enter the airport. Their second stop was her favourite dumpling place, and the third was the arcade gaming zone.

Watch the video that is full of fun and surprises below:

"Popping the question to a proposal planner can come with a lot of pressure, but he went above and beyond to make sure that this proposal was everything I could ever have wished for. Ever single thing was so thoughtful, reflected our story and most of it all, filled with love. I'm still not over it," she wrote while sharing the final part. In the last video of the series, one can see how the man roped in her partner's friends and family to plan a grand dreamy proposal for her. We won't reveal the details to let you enjoy the video.

Watch the video in which the man proposed to her girlfriend here:

And as expected, all three videos attracted a lot of attention from netizens. Many posted their thoughts in the comments. "This is so beautiful," posted an individual with a heart emoticon. "Randomly came across this reel and visited your profile to watch all the parts...and damn now I'm in tears. Congratulations," shared another. "And that's how I ended watching a mini cute 3/3 series of so much of love and everything," expressed a third. What do you think about this dreamy marriage proposal?

