Man proposes to girlfriend by dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Koi Mil Gaya in Paris, netizens react

When it comes to proposals, there is nothing more romantic than proposing to the love of your life in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, that too, on a romantic Shah Rukh Khan song. Right? Well, this man thought just the same and proposed to his lady love by dancing to Khan's famous track, thereby raising the bar high for many. The clip captures the man dancing to Koi Mil Gaya from the 1998 multi-starrer film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Sameer Anjaan wrote the song picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee, and Jatin Lalit composed it. It was performed by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user Sachin Tandon who disapproved of the filmy marriage proposal. "I don't know who this gentleman is. I'm sure he means well. But no. Just no," read the caption accompanying the video with crying emoticons. The video shows the man dancing to the tunes of Koi Mil Gaya in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris with candles, rose petals and 'Marry Me' setup. And the rain made the proposal even more romantic. It also shows the duo performing the hook step of the song.

Watch the video here:

😭😭

I don't know who this gentleman is. I'm sure he means well.

But no. JUST NO. pic.twitter.com/f5uibsTZCn — Sachin Tandon (@cugwmui) October 15, 2022

The video was shared two days ago on Twitter, and it has since accumulated more than 6.5 lakh views and close to 9,000 likes. It has also received a flurry of comments.

"Arre! But why? Seems pretty resourceful - engagement, sangeet, phool (flowers), barsaat (rain), foreign trip and 'full focus' on him - aur kya chahiye (what else you need)?" posted a Twitter user. "Love is about grand gestures," wrote another while sharing a video. "My dream proposal, totally Bollywood," expressed a third with an emoticon. "Nah this is cute, beautiful and romantic. It's a really creative and fun way of proposing and shows the guy's energy and compassion. Really can't see anything wrong here, other than you hating people who are happy," commented a fourth. What are your thoughts on this marriage proposal? Did you find it dreamier and romantic?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON