Woman’s reaction after making first online payment delights internet: ‘Mujhe confidence mehsoos ho raha hai’

A touching moment between a mother and daughter has warmed hearts online after a video captured the mother’s excitement after making her first online payment. The video was shared by the daughter, Venus Mathur, on Instagram. (@venus_mathur/Instagram)

Shared on Instagram, the video shows the woman beaming with happiness as she talks about the experience.

The video was shared by the daughter, Venus Mathur, with the caption, “The woman who taught me everything. Today, learned something new from me. Her first online payment.”

Clearly thrilled, the mother explains how she managed to send money digitally for the first time and how proud it made her feel.

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Mother celebrates first online payment: In the video, the woman says with excitement, “Number dalke maine usko payment kardiya,” explaining that she entered the number and successfully made the payment. Her daughter, who is recording the moment, reacts with surprise and encouragement, saying, “Are waah.” The mother, still amazed, responds with a joyful “Sachii.”

The excitement does not stop there. The woman goes on to share how she used digital payment more than once that day. She happily tells her daughter that she also paid the fruit seller and the vegetable vendor using the scanner.

“Kya mazaa aya,” she says repeatedly, clearly enjoying the experience. She adds that the moment gave her a lot of confidence. “Mujhe bahut confidence mehsoos ho raha hai,” she says while smiling. Hearing this, her daughter praises her and says, “Very good, mummy.”

The mother continues to express her happiness, saying that these days she has started enjoying such new experiences. “Bahut maza aya sachi, ajkal to mujhe maza ane lag gya hai,” she says, reflecting how proud and excited she feels about learning something new.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she respond.

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