‘No age for dreams’: 52-year-old woman celebrates first income through YouTube in viral video. Watch

A heartwarming video showing a 52 year old woman celebrating her first ever income through YouTube has struck a chord with social media users. A mother celebrated her first ever earnings at 52 via YouTube.(Instagram/anshul_pareek___)

A proud moment captured on camera

The clip was shared on Instagram by Anshul Pareek and features her mother sitting with her phone, visibly happy and emotional. In the video, Pareek can be heard asking her mother, “Kya hua mummy”, which translates to “What happened, mum”.

Smiling with pride, the mother replies, “Apni zindagi ki pahli kamai maine achieve ki hai through YouTube at the age of 52 in just 6 months”, meaning she earned her first income of her life through YouTube at the age of 52 in just six months. The moment captures not just financial success but a lifetime milestone that resonates deeply with viewers.

Take a look here at the clip:

‘No age for dreams’

The video carries a powerful text overlay that reads, “No age for dreams, only hard work and she proved it”. Pareek’s caption further adds to the emotion, simply stating, “I’m a proud daughter”.

Recognition from YouTube

The video even caught the attention of the official Instagram account of YouTube Creators India, which commented, “this is incredibly inspiring big congratulations!! we are so happy to be a part of this journey”.

Internet reacts with warmth

The clip prompted an outpouring of reactions from viewers, many of whom shared their admiration in the comments. One user wrote, “This made my day, age really is just a number”. Another commented, “So inspiring, hats off to her dedication”. A third said, “This proves it is never too late to start something new”. Another reaction read, “More power to her, such a beautiful moment”. One user added, “Every daughter should feel this proud”, while another wrote, “Hard work always pays off, no matter when you start”.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)