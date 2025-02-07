Woman’s twin sister tries taking blame for horror crash that killed 2 kids in US

A woman pleaded guilty to an attempted cover-up where she tried taking the blame for an accident caused by her twin sister. According to People, Sarah Peterson’s sister, Samantha Peterson, rammed her SUV into an Amish Buggey, causing the death of two children, 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller. Twin sisters Sarah Peterson and Samantha Peterson who pleaded guilty. (Fillmore County Sheriff's Office)

Inconsistencies prompted suspicions

“As the days continued beyond that first day where the crash was reported, inconsistencies started to appear in both sisters' stories and in the evidence that the deputies uncovered,” Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge DeGeorge told CBS News. DeGeorge said the twins, who look like each other, “added a lot of complexity.”

‘Later, it was determined through a series of search warrants, interviews, analysis of different data that in fact Samantha Peterson, Sarah's twin sister, was driving that vehicle,” the sheriff added.

What happened at the scene?

According to the police, Samantha Peterson sent a text soon after the accident where she wrote, “I hit that Amish buggy and killed two ppl [sic]." As per the outlet, she continued, “Made Sarah come there and take the fall for it so I wouldn't go to prison.”

"Sarah was on scene a short time before our first deputy arrived," DeGeorge said, adding, "That allowed them to come up with this story where Sarah would take responsibility for the crash and start to mislead the investigation from that point."

What are the sisters charged with?

Sarah Peterson pleaded guilty on February 4 to two counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection with the 2023 crash. Initially, she was charged with 16 counts, reported the outlet.

Sarah’s twin sister, Samantha Peterson, is facing 17 felony charges in the case, including “criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular operation, driving under the influence, failure to provide proof of insurance, careless driving and speeding.”