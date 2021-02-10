Woman’s video on neighbour practicing same tune for months goes viral

A video involving a woman's neighbour, who is a saxophone player, has now left people with chuckles. Twitter user Lindsay posted the video on the micro-blogging site. The clip shows her reacting to the same tune that is heard over and over in the background.

“For months I lived next to a sax player who would quite literally not stop playing the pink panther theme song,” she wrote while sharing the clip.

for months i lived next to a sax player who would quite literally not stop playing the pink panther theme song pic.twitter.com/qanb2oNwVF — lindsay (@not_lindsay) February 8, 2021

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 5 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. From sharing similar stories to expressing how the video made them laugh out loud, people shared all sorts of comments.

“I feel you. My son has been working on this song for many months. Every time he starts practicing, I go ‘bwow bwow bwow bwowwwww, bduh budh budha bing’. Mostly, I’m jealous, but it’s also a bit crazy-making,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing this video.

I feel you. My son has been working on this song for many months. Every time he starts practicing, I go “bwow bwow bwow bwowwwww, bduh budh budha bing”. Mostly, I’m jealous, but it’s also a bit crazy-making. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/hW3Vxfv2Np — Voclo 😷 🏳️‍🌈 She/Her (@Voclo72) February 9, 2021

“Ever considered you might actually have been living next door to an injured pink panther who was continually broadcasting a plea for help?” joked another. To which, an individual replied, “I don’t think you get how much I am laughing from this joke.”

“I am hesitant to admit this was me in middle school. I played the saxophone and this was one of probably 3 songs I would practice. I’m sure it drove my parents crazy,” expressed a third.

There were some who stepped in to defend the musician. Just like this individual who wrote, “Practicing, it's called practicing. Music learning requires lots and lots of practice.”

What do you think of the video?

