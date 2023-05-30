Women dance to Ramta Jogi at college fest, enthral netizens

Almost all of us bob our heads or tap our feet while listening to our favourite songs. A few even record themselves and share videos on social media. Such videos, more often than not, go viral due to their uplifting quotient. Recently, a video of a group of women dancing to the tunes of Ramta Jogi has surfaced online, and it has won the hearts of many.

Women dancing to to Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor’s Ramta Jogi. (Instagram/@hardik_talwar29)

“What a song!” wrote Hardik Talwar while sharing the video on Instagram. The video shows women, dressed in black outfit, effortlessly grooving to the song Ramta Jogi. Their passion for dance radiates through their effortless performance, creating an atmosphere that captures the attention of all who watch. The video has garnered such admiration that viewers repeatedly hit the replay button.

The song, picturised on actors Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor, is from the musical film Taal. Sukhwinder Singh and Alka Yagnik sang the song while AR Rahman composed the music. Anand Bakshi penned the lyrics of the song.

Watch the viral video right here:

The video was shared on April 4. It has since accumulated over 2.4 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the comments section to leave their thoughts.

Here’s what people said in the comments section:

“Aye, sizzling one!” commented an Instagram user. Another added, “What! Expression! Adayein!” A third shared, “Awesome.” “Your dance moves are amazing,” posted a fourth. A fifth expressed, “What a dance!”

