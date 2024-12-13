Women barred from entering Seville Cathedral for wearing short skirt in Spain

In a recent incident at the iconic Catedral de Sevilla in Spain, two women were denied entry due to clothing deemed inappropriate according to the religious institution’s dress code. The situation, which has since gone viral, has ignited a passionate online debate about the balance between respecting religious sites and personal freedom. In Spain, two women were denied entry to Sevilla Cathedral over dress code violations.(Pixabay)

The incident unfolds

Arantxa Gomez, one of the women involved, took to social media to share the experience, which quickly gained traction online. According to a report by The New York Times, Gomez and her friend were in line at the cathedral, having already purchased tickets, when a staff member informed them they could not enter due to their skirts. The issue arose because their outfits reportedly exposed part of their legs, which, under the cathedral’s dress code, was not permitted.

Attempts to resolve the situation

Despite their efforts to resolve the issue, the women were not allowed entry. In a bid to meet the dress code, they purchased handkerchiefs to cover their legs and even suggested tying their jackets around their waists, but these attempts were rejected by the staff. Frustrated, Gomez shared a live video on social media, expressing her dissatisfaction. “My friend and I are here at the Cathedral of Seville with tickets, waiting in line, doing everything correctly, only to be told we can’t enter because of our skirts,” she said in the footage.

Gomez, dressed in a navy blue pleated skirt, knee-length boots, and a jumper, and her friend, who wore a white skirt and a long-sleeved crop top, both had skirts that appeared to be above the knee, leaving part of their legs exposed. Despite their attempts to cover up, the staff refused them entry.

Respect vs personal expression

While Gomez acknowledged the importance of respecting religious sites, she defended her outfit, saying it was not intended to be disrespectful. “I understand the need to show respect for places of worship, but I don’t think my clothes are disrespectful in any way,” she commented. “What exactly is wrong with my outfit? I respect the cathedral and understand its rules, but this is not something I see as disrespectful.”

The incident has sparked a divided response online. Supporters of the women have criticised what they perceive as an overly strict interpretation of dress codes at religious sites, arguing that visitors should be allowed to explore these places of worship without fear of being turned away due to their attire.