'Women roaming at 2 am without fear, no traffic trauma’: X user shares sarcastic take on Ahmedabad’s ‘boring’ lifestyle

Life in India’s big metro cities is often associated with traffic, pollution, long work hours and constant hustle. Amid this, a sarcastic social media post calling Ahmedabad a “hopelessly boring Tier 2 city” has gone viral for highlighting the city’s safety, calm lifestyle and better quality of life. The X user also mocked the city’s traffic conditions and comparatively calm social environment. (Unsplash/Representational image)

The discussion began after X user Prem Soni shared a quirky post describing Ahmedabad as a “hopelessly boring Tier 2 city” and urging people not to move there. “Ahmedabad is a hopelessly boring Tier 2 city. Please don’t move here. Living here is an absolute nightmare,” the user wrote, before sarcastically listing the city’s so-called “problems”.

“Zero Adrenaline: Women are just casually roaming around at 2 AM eating ice cream without fearing for their lives or dodging intense police naka bandis. Where is the survival thrill?” Soni wrote.

“No Linguistic Pride: If you don't speak Gujarati, nobody even threatens to beat you up or smash your shop's signboards. They just awkwardly reply in broken Hindi. Absolutely no passion!” he added.

The X user also mocked the city’s traffic conditions and comparatively calm social environment. “The roads are so wide and well planned that you actually reach your destination in 20 minutes. How am I supposed to finish my audiobooks or rethink my life choices during a 3 hour bumper to bumper commute?” he wrote.

In another sarcastic jab, he added, “Missing Action: Someone bumps into your vehicle, and they just say sorry and pay you instead of pulling out a hockey stick. No street fights, no ‘Tu jaanta nahi mera baap kaun hai.’ So dull.”

The post further joked about Ahmedabad lacking the chaos associated with larger cities. “Zero Aesthetic Culture: No underground drug or Udta Punjab vibes. Just boring, safe, sober families existing everywher,” he wrote.

“Honestly, it’s unbearable. Please stay in your happening metro cities, enjoy spending half your life in traffic and keep breathing that sweet AQI 1000 air,” Soni concluded.