Oct 19, 2025
Women sit on sunroof of moving car; video sparks outrage over road safety

Mahipal Singh Chouhan
Oct 19, 2025 03:45 pm IST

A viral video showed women sitting through the sunroof of a moving car.

A video circulating on social media has reignited debate over reckless road behaviour and disregard for safety rules.

A video showing women seated through a car’s sunroof on a busy road triggered widespread outrage.(Reddit/Successful-Fold-540)
The clip, originally on Reddit under the title “Sunroof turned into Maruti Gypsy”, captures two women sitting upright through the sunroof of a moving SUV amid evening traffic. The vehicle appears to be cruising along a busy city road, with the women waving and enjoying themselves as if on a joy ride, seemingly unaware of the potential danger.

(Also read: ‘Civic sense failure at its finest’: Video of passengers resting feet on airport conveyor belt sparks debate)

Multiple traffic violations captured

The short video also highlights other traffic violations taking place simultaneously. Several motorcycles can be seen carrying pillion riders without helmets, portraying a wider picture of lax enforcement and lack of civic discipline. The clip has prompted many online users to express frustration over the growing disregard for traffic norms and the risks such stunts pose not only to those involved but to other commuters as well.

Watch the video here:

[OC] Sunroof turned into Maruti Gypsy
byu/Successful-Fold-540 inIndianCivicFails

The Reddit post was accompanied by the caption, “What were they even thinking?”

Online reactions

Many users condemned the act, describing it as irresponsible and attention-seeking. One commenter remarked, “Lol these girls really think they are so cool,” while another noted, “Dumb, but not a civic fail.” Some tried to reflect on the larger issue, explaining, “Civic sense is the awareness and responsibility for public spaces and community well-being, encompassing respect for public property, following rules, and maintaining cleanliness. It involves self-discipline and consideration for others, extending beyond just obeying laws to include social ethics and polite behaviour in public places.”

One wrote, “Don’t these people read the news? Or see the news? How careless and ignorant!” A frustrated user concluded, “Few arrests are needed to stop stupidity.”

