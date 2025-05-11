'Worked 13 hours, got scolded': Techie's post on office politics strikes a chord

A techie has opened up about feeling demotivated and disheartened after he was scolded for being slow despite working 13 hours in a day to solve an issue. He took to Reddit to vent his frustration, where his post struck a chord with others who have experienced workplace negativity. An employee talks about feeling demotivated after being rebuked by his manager(Image generated using AI)

“Really demotivated”

Describing himself as a fresher in the IT industry who graduated from college last year, the techie said that he put in more than 13 hours to solve an issue. He was feeling quite happy with himself for solving the problem, but in a team meeting, his manager rebuked him in front of everyone for being slow.

“So basically yesterday I literally worked 13+ hours to solve an issue and was quite happy that I solved it but in today’s meeting I got scolded by the manager for working this slow in front of everyone,” he said, adding: “this basically broke me to the core.”

The problem did not end there. When the techie’s manager asked a senior team member why the task took so long, the senior put the entire blame on the fresher.

According to the techie, the task actually took longer than expected because of some missing files, and not his own incompetence. “When my manager asked my senior/mentor why the task took so much time he basically lied and put all the blame on me and the real reason was some files were not present,” he recounted.

In his Reddit post, the employee confessed that he was left feeling “really demotivated” after the incident and wanted to leave the team. However, he found support from several more experienced employees on the forum, who gave him tips on handling workplace conflict.

Advice from Redditors

Many Redditors said they could relate to the techie’s feelings of being unappreciated. Others asked him to loop in his manager to clear the misunderstanding. Still others advised him to handle the issue with more tact.

“Don't stay quiet in meetings if lies about your work is being spread, retort immediately even if the CEO is in the meeting,” wrote one person.

“I’ve been there too. Basically this is what office politics looks like at the very core,” another said. “It should be a learning step for you, that whenever a task is provided to you which also involves other individuals make sure to document proper steps and ensure visibility to your direct manager.”

“Been in your situation years back. Let me tell you what should be done - keep communicating and keep it public. For example, when you say certain files are not present, don’t send it on 1-1 conversations, instead on group chat. Even if others do, you try to stay open as much as possible,” a Redditor advised.