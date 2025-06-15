‘Worked all day, studied till 3 am’: Jharkhand mobile cover seller cracks NEET against all odds

A young man selling mobile phone covers on a cart in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur has set an example by scoring 549 marks in the NEET UG exam. Rohit Kumar, has secured 12,484th rank at the all India level and hope to secure admission in a government medical college in Jharkhand. Physics Wallah Alakh Pandey congratulated Rohit Kumar, a mobile phone cover vendor, who ranked 12,484 in NEET UG(Instagram/physicswallah)

In a video shared by Physics Wallah, founder and CEO Alakh Pandey visited Kumar at his cart to congratulate him. Kumar revealed that he was part of Physics Wallah's Ummeed batch, which offers free coaching to all students aiming for NEET 2025

Worked at medical store

Kumar revealed that his father used to work at a vegetable market. After 12th, he dropped out of college to prepare for NEET. During COVID pandemic, he had worked at a medical store and was inspired to study medicine.

He told Pandey, that during his preparation for NEET, he used to work all day selling phone covers at his stall and then study till 3 am for the exam. The next day, he would wake up at 7am and return to work.

In another video, Alakh Pandey gifted a doctor's coat to the bright student and congratulated him on his success.

NEET-UG 2025 result

Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan clinched the all-India topper position, with Utkarsh Awadhiya from Madhya Pradesh securing the second rank. Avika Aggarwal from Delhi was named the female topper, finishing fifth overall.

Krishang Joshi from Maharashtra and Mrinal Kishore Jha from Delhi secured the third and fourth ranks, respectively.

This year saw a drop in the number of qualifying candidates compared to last year’s 13.15 lakh. A total of 22.09 lakh students appeared for the exam this year, slightly fewer than last year’s 23.33 lakh.

Uttar Pradesh led the chart for qualifying candidates with over 1.70 lakh, followed by Maharashtra (over 1.25 lakh) and Rajasthan (over 1.19 lakh).