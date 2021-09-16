World goes mushy as this little boy pronounced his mum and new dad ‘man and wife’

A beautiful reel surfaced on my Instagram feed a few days ago where a child was seen officiating his mother’s marriage.

He went like, ”I pronounce Chris Uncle and my mumma as husband and wife…. You may kiss my mumma now.”

A mom with her kid.(Life Beyond Numbers)

And the couple kissed making it last forever and cutting the cake with their son. This scene had such a wonderful vibe that I couldn’t help but cover them.

This is the story of Sonya Sandiavo and Chris Blair Vincent. She originally hails from Kerala and is a celebrity stylist and a costume designer working in South Indian Films. Sonya is a mother to the 10-year-old Mikhail, and Chris is a multi-disciplinary artist, an engineer by academics. He runs his Studio, Silver Brush, in the state. He is best known for his work in the acclaimed film ‘Maara.’

And you have guessed right. It wasn’t Sonya’s first marriage. Chris came into her life a bit later, but now she finally has the love of her dreams. She explained how it went all dull, and then one day, it all changed for the good.

“I dreamt about the kind of love that makes you giddy, but at 24, I married someone I barely knew. It was a loveless marriage; we had nothing in common! I thought a kid would make things better, but even after having Mikhail nothing changed. And when a 4-year-old Mikhail asked, ‘Mamma, why can’t our family be happy like others?’ I knew my marriage was over; my then husband & I mutually filed for divorce. Mikhail and I moved out; I supported us,” said Sonya sharing the bitter experiences with Life Beyond Numbers.

But she never knew what was in stock for her. Her struggles were about to end, and a true prince charming was on the way. Destiny sure has the trickiest ways of bestowing.

“Six months later, at a wedding, a handsome man greeted me – he was a family friend. He introduced himself as ‘Chris’ and his smile gave me butterflies. We followed each other on Insta, but barely interacted; he was in Delhi while I, in Chennai. But a year later, we met again on my birthday. On my birthday eve, I wished for the kind of love that makes me giddy! And the next evening, amongst my friends, I spotted Chris. My friends invited him. That night, we spoke. He even asked about Mikhail and we exchanged numbers. A day later, I returned home but left my heart in Delhi. For the next 6 months, we chatted non-stop! We were miles apart, yet he ensured I got home safe and reminded me about Mikhail’s PTMs. I fell for him but made it clear that Mikhail was my priority. So, Chris flew to meet him. Mikhail immediately liked Chris, especially when Chris said he too, loved video games!” Sonya narrated elaborating on her chanced meeting with Chris and how their love brewed.

But like every epic love story, Chris and Sonya, too, had many hurdles to cross, starting from the age difference to the fact that Sonya was divorced. She was also apprehensive about her son and society’s approval. Yet Chris remained stern about his intent, and it worked!

“At first, I was apprehensive given that in the past, my arranged marriage had ended in a divorce. And as a single mom, I didn’t want a casual relationship with a person 8 years younger. Chris understood and gave me the time all the time I needed. We dated for 3 years and were transparent with each other about how we felt at any given point. He has left me in awe by his perspective about life, his approach towards dealing things and how matured he is than any other guy of my age. When we decided to get married, that brought a different set of issues as many people didn’t approve. But, Chris remained undaunted. His commitment to our relationship was unshaken and his primary concern was that my son shouldn’t be affected by any of this. He said, ‘People will always talk and it may take time for our loved ones to accept our bond but I promise, we will work it out together.’ I knew then that there was no looking back as I trusted him and the love we have for each other completely,” Sonya said speaking on her equation with Chris.

There was only one person left to approve of the marriage, and that was Mikhail. He was rather more than just happy for his mom’s new innings. He saw her struggle and wanted her to have all the happiness. That is precisely also why he chose to officiate his mum’s marriage.

“Mikhail is a very smart kid and he is very fond of Chris. And he was marveled to see and know about Chris and his approach towards me. And moreover, he saw me happy. I am glad that he will never have a wrong reading about Love anymore. He was the one who was very excited about our marriage,” Sonya said.

“It’s been 3 months since & even now, when I see Chris & Mikhail just being with each other, I tear up! The other day, Mikhail said, ‘We’re finally a happy family!’ It’s crazy how my birthday wish has come true – I have the kind of love that not only makes me giddy but also brings me peace!” she concluded.

We wish them a happy life and send loads of love to Mikhail.

This was story was first published on Life Beyond Numbers.

