'World-class buildings, third-class roads': Mohandas Pai on Bengaluru and Mumbai infrastructure

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai has reignited the discussion around India’s urban infrastructure, after calling out glaring gaps between “world-class” private developments and crumbling public spaces in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Mohandas Pai’s remarks quickly gained traction, with many users echoing his concerns. (HT Photo)

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Sharing his recent experience from Mumbai, Pai said he was “totally shocked” by the state of roads in Andheri. In a post on X, he pointed to damaged roads, construction debris spilling onto streets, slow-paced work and what he described as poor-quality concrete road construction.

“The tragedy of our cities. World class buildings, third class roads and footpaths in many areas. Private quality, public disaster driven by deep corruption! Was in Mumbai today at Andheri-totally shocked at bad roads,huge debris on road, slow work, poor quality of new concrete road, never ending works,” he wrote in an X post.

His remarks were in response to a viral post about Bengaluru that highlighted stark urban contrasts, such as commuters navigating pothole-ridden roads, broken or missing footpaths, and unmanaged garbage, only to enter gated tech parks offering a vastly different, near “first-world” experience.

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{{^usCountry}} In another X post, Pai also directly criticised civic administration in Bengaluru, urging authorities to stop offering excuses for underperformance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another X post, Pai also directly criticised civic administration in Bengaluru, urging authorities to stop offering excuses for underperformance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Please stop giving excuses for non performance in Bengaluru . Cannot the city administration at least clean the roads,remove garbage,debris, fix broken footpaths? Don’t they have the money for at least that? Yes Bengaluru is a great city,wonderful people, etc. but does not take away the fact that city administration has failed for many years to keep the city clean, corruption has increased ,captured by crooked contractors. We should be honest to ourselves not give such excuses. Yes @GBAChiefComm is trying to improve but need to improve fast-at least clean up our city,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Please stop giving excuses for non performance in Bengaluru . Cannot the city administration at least clean the roads,remove garbage,debris, fix broken footpaths? Don’t they have the money for at least that? Yes Bengaluru is a great city,wonderful people, etc. but does not take away the fact that city administration has failed for many years to keep the city clean, corruption has increased ,captured by crooked contractors. We should be honest to ourselves not give such excuses. Yes @GBAChiefComm is trying to improve but need to improve fast-at least clean up our city,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: ‘When infrastructure is well maintained’: Flyer praises smooth road to Bengaluru airport’s Terminal 2)

Social media reactions

Pai’s remarks quickly gained traction, with many users echoing his concerns.

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“Andheri is among the worst in Mumbai in terms of road, no footpath, everywhere illegal hawkers. Worst traffic, garbage overflowing,” one user wrote.

“Andheri is a disaster. Completely rotten governance in that locality,” commented another.

“All IT parks looks like 7 star , outside tech park is totally Slum with Urine smell, Shit , dirt and pan masala spit , traffic jam , noise etc , Bad roads .. Long time story of Bengaluru IT areas,” wrote a third user.

“Welcome to the paradise of crumbling and neglected suburbs of Mumbai. Where humans fight for decent roads to drive on& non existent footpaths to walk on. Aesthetics- none. Urban planning -none,” commented another.

“Bengaluru is just a mirror. Pune, Chennai, Mumbai—everywhere it’s the same story. Bad roads, garbage, noise, pollution. The real issue? Governments and municipal corporations that collect money but fail to deliver basics,” expressed one user.

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“Stop the excuses for Bengaluru’s non-performance. City admins can’t even clean roads, remove garbage & debris, or fix broken footpaths? They HAVE the money, but corruption has captured them with crooked contractors for years!” wrote another.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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