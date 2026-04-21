'World-class buildings, third-class roads': Mohandas Pai on Bengaluru and Mumbai infrastructure

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai has reignited the discussion around India’s urban infrastructure, after calling out glaring gaps between “world-class” private developments and crumbling public spaces in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai. Mohandas Pai’s remarks quickly gained traction, with many users echoing his concerns. (HT Photo) Sharing his recent experience from Mumbai, Pai said he was “totally shocked” by the state of roads in Andheri. In a post on X, he pointed to damaged roads, construction debris spilling onto streets, slow-paced work and what he described as poor-quality concrete road construction. “The tragedy of our cities. World class buildings, third class roads and footpaths in many areas. Private quality, public disaster driven by deep corruption! Was in Mumbai today at Andheri-totally shocked at bad roads,huge debris on road, slow work, poor quality of new concrete road, never ending works,” he wrote in an X post. His remarks were in response to a viral post about Bengaluru that highlighted stark urban contrasts, such as commuters navigating pothole-ridden roads, broken or missing footpaths, and unmanaged garbage, only to enter gated tech parks offering a vastly different, near “first-world” experience.

In another X post, Pai also directly criticised civic administration in Bengaluru, urging authorities to stop offering excuses for underperformance. “Please stop giving excuses for non performance in Bengaluru . Cannot the city administration at least clean the roads,remove garbage,debris, fix broken footpaths? Don’t they have the money for at least that? Yes Bengaluru is a great city,wonderful people, etc. but does not take away the fact that city administration has failed for many years to keep the city clean, corruption has increased ,captured by crooked contractors. We should be honest to ourselves not give such excuses. Yes @GBAChiefComm is trying to improve but need to improve fast-at least clean up our city,” he wrote.