Worm-like creature crawls around, video creeps people out

A video of a worm-like creature crawling around has sent shivers down the spines of many people. Shared on Twitter, the video shows a creature that has several tiny legs and is moving around. There is a chance that the unsettling video will creep you out too. The video shows a worm-like creature. (Screengrab)

The video was originally posted on TikTok. However, it captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Twitter. The video opens to show a long crawly creature that looks like a worm. Captioned, “Does anybody know what this is?”, the video has left people with various reactions.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on May 25. Since being shared, it has gone crazy viral. Till now, the clip has received close to 9.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered several likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“I wouldn’t spend time trying to figure it out,” posted a Twitter user. “Me leaving to go to a planet where that doesn’t exist,” shared another. “That thing is straight out of the Upside Down,” expressed a third, referencing a fictional place from the show Stranger Things. “Something Stranger Things related,” commented a fourth. “A reason to move,” wrote a fifth.