Worst food combo of 2022? Chefs react to dosa served with ice cream. Watch

Just like any other year, 2022 has seen people experimenting with different kinds of food items. This year, people made incredible dishes that left others stunned and, also the ones that left them disgusted. Just like how these chefs felt after seeing dosa being served with ice cream. A video of their reactions shared on Instagram has further prompted people to post various reactions.

Chef Saransh Goila posted the video on his Instagram page and also tagged chef Shilarna Vaze. “Worst food combinations you tried or saw this year? Dosa ice cream takes the no. 1 spot for @chefchinuvaze and me. I think Fanta Maggi was so 2021,” he wrote and posted the video.

The clip shows them sitting in front of a table. A text insert also appears on the video that reads, “Trying to go viral in 2022 was like…” As the video progresses, someone is seen placing a dosa in front of them and they instantly get happy. However, their expressions promptly change when someone adds a scoop of ice cream on top of dosa.

“Hahaa exactly ppl are doing kuch bhi in the name of being unique n ig is buying it too,” wrote an Instagram user. “Then you haven't tried rasam cocktail,” shared another. “Chocolate biryani,” expressed a third. “This year has been really crazy with all sorts of crazy stuff,” shared a fourth.