Would you wait 225 minutes for a Rapido ride? This Twitter user had to

How long would you wait for your cab to arrive? For this Twitter user, the wait time was 225 minutes. Yes, you read that right. Twitter user Deyalla posted a screenshot of the Rapido app. The snap showed that the cab would arrive after almost four hours. Snapshot of the Rapido app that shows 225 minutes waiting time.(Twitter/@Deyalla)

Also Read: Peak Bengaluru: Apple watch mistakes Rapido bike ride for cycling

What did Twitter user Deyalla share?

Deyalla tweeted a snapshot of the ride on the microblogging platform. The estimated arrival time of the driver in the app shows 225 minutes. In the caption of the post, Deyalla wrote, “Rapido wait time getting out of hand. Gotta wait for more than 3.7 hours for 45 minutes travel.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

Later, the official Twitter handle of Rapido replied to the tweet and wrote, "Hi, this seems like a glitch. Could you please share your registered mobile number with us via DM to have this checked?"

This post was shared on August 1. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 300 times.

This is not the first time that a person had to wait long hours for their cab to arrive. Earlier, a man from Bengaluru had shared on Twitter that the auto driver who accepted his ride request was 24 kilometres away from his location, and the estimated arrival time for him to reach was 71 minutes. After the snapshot of this Uber ride went viral on social media, many took to the comments section of the post to share their views on it. Several expressed how agitating it can be to wait for hours. Read more about this story here.