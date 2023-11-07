X user says Elon Musk made Starship ‘pointy’ because of the film The Dictator, he reacts

An X user’s post about Elon Musk drawing inspiration from a Hollywood film about a part of Starship’s design prompted a response from the SpaceX CEO himself. The user shared that Musk made Starship ‘pointy’ after drawing inspiration from a scene shown in The Director. Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk's reply has gone viral. (via REUTERS)

“Just a reminder before the second launch of Starship: Elon Musk made the starship more pointy because of the movie ‘The Dictator’,” X user who goes by DogeDesigner tweeted. He also shared a video that shows the scene referenced in the post.

What is the ‘pointy’ missing scene from The Dictator?

In the film, Admiral General Aladeen, the authoritarian ruler of the fictional nation of Wadiya, asks his engineers with displeasure why his missiles are not ‘pointy’ and have a blunt head. "It is too round on the top. It needs to be pointy,” Aladeen says in the film.

Elon Musk reshared the tweet and shared an emoji to react. He shared the “100” emoticon that generally means “absolutely”.

Take a look at Elon Musk’s reply:

Elon Musk reacted to the post a few hours ago. Since then, it has gone viral. Till now, the tweet has accumulated nearly 17.8 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received tons of likes.

About Starship:

Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket, known collectively as Starship, is developed by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX. According to its official website, it is “a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.” This launch vehicle is capable of carrying “up to 150 metric tonnes fully reusable and 250 metric tonnes expendable.”

About The Dictator:

It is a political satire comedy film starring Sacha Baron Cohen. This story is about a fictional tyrant and dictator Admiral-General Haffaz Aladeen’s visit to the New York City.

