Xiaomi clears air as viral sex scandal turns out to involve ex-canteen employee, not director

Earlier this month, rumours of a high-flying Xiaomi director being involved in over 200 extra-marital affairs began to circulate on social media. A report in Dimsum Daily identified the director as Feng Debing, the former Brand Director for Xiaomi Group in China. A former Xiaomi employee has been accused of having 200 extra-marital affairs (Weibo)

The report said that Feng used “sugar daddy” contracts to have affairs with over 200 women. In exchange for sex, he agreed to provide them with money and other material benefits through their ‘maintenance contracts’. The report further suggested that the affairs were exposed by his wife, who became enraged when she learned that Feng had fathered six to seven children with other women.

Now, a new twist in this scandal seems to suggest that the truth may be quite different.

Xiaomi director? Not quite

It is now being claimed that the womaniser previously reported to be a Xiaomi director was actually a kitchen worker at one of the Chinese electronics company’s canteens.

According to a report in Mothership, Xiaomi PR General Manager Wang Hua has clarified that Feng never held a director position within the company.

In a post shared on Weibo, Wang said that Feng was employed as a kitchen worker with Xiaomi in September 2016. In November 2016, he was fired for prolonged absenteeism. His role during his short stint with the company was to cut vegetables, and he never served as brand director for the Xiaomi Group.

Rumours of multiple affairs

It was rumoured that Feng signed “sugar daddy” contracts with multiple women, promising them large sums of money. The contracts supposedly included clauses on BDSM, sexual consent and more.

Feng promised to pay these women – some of them international students in China – as much as 100,000 yuan ( ₹1 lakh) every month. It is not clear whether he actually paid them or got away with a scam.

According to Dimsum Daily, the affairs came to light after Feng’s wife discovered intimate photos and information on his mobile phone. Photos of Feng have also surfaced on Chinese social media platforms.