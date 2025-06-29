Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Xiaomi clears air as viral sex scandal turns out to involve ex-canteen employee, not director

BySanya Jain
Jun 29, 2025 09:46 AM IST

Rumors of Xiaomi ‘director’ Feng Debing's involvement in 200 affairs were debunked, revealing he was actually a kitchen worker fired in 2016. 

Earlier this month, rumours of a high-flying Xiaomi director being involved in over 200 extra-marital affairs began to circulate on social media. A report in Dimsum Daily identified the director as Feng Debing, the former Brand Director for Xiaomi Group in China.

A former Xiaomi employee has been accused of having 200 extra-marital affairs (Weibo)
A former Xiaomi employee has been accused of having 200 extra-marital affairs (Weibo)

The report said that Feng used “sugar daddy” contracts to have affairs with over 200 women. In exchange for sex, he agreed to provide them with money and other material benefits through their ‘maintenance contracts’. The report further suggested that the affairs were exposed by his wife, who became enraged when she learned that Feng had fathered six to seven children with other women.

Now, a new twist in this scandal seems to suggest that the truth may be quite different.

Xiaomi director? Not quite

It is now being claimed that the womaniser previously reported to be a Xiaomi director was actually a kitchen worker at one of the Chinese electronics company’s canteens.

According to a report in Mothership, Xiaomi PR General Manager Wang Hua has clarified that Feng never held a director position within the company.

In a post shared on Weibo, Wang said that Feng was employed as a kitchen worker with Xiaomi in September 2016. In November 2016, he was fired for prolonged absenteeism. His role during his short stint with the company was to cut vegetables, and he never served as brand director for the Xiaomi Group.

Rumours of multiple affairs

It was rumoured that Feng signed “sugar daddy” contracts with multiple women, promising them large sums of money. The contracts supposedly included clauses on BDSM, sexual consent and more.

Feng promised to pay these women – some of them international students in China – as much as 100,000 yuan ( 1 lakh) every month. It is not clear whether he actually paid them or got away with a scam.

According to Dimsum Daily, the affairs came to light after Feng’s wife discovered intimate photos and information on his mobile phone. Photos of Feng have also surfaced on Chinese social media platforms. 

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Xiaomi clears air as viral sex scandal turns out to involve ex-canteen employee, not director
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On