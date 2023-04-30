Yashraj Mukhate turns Archana Gautam’s ‘Age is doesn’t the matter’ into a catchy song. She reacts

Yashraj Mukhate is the ultimate master when it comes to turning Internet trends into musical gold, using catchy beats, dialogues and more. And the musician has done it again. This time, he’s taken a viral dialogue by Big Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam and turned it into a groovy tune. Mukhate’s latest creation has taken social media by storm, earning rave reviews and garnering attention from many, including Archana Gautam herself. Even comedian Zakir Khan couldn’t resist dropping a comment on the video.

Big Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam reacts as Yashraj Mukhate turns her viral dialogue into a song. (Instagram/@yashrajmukhate)

“Age is doesn’t the matter guys. The featuring is @archanagautamm and the footage is the @bollywoodhelpline is the,” wrote Yashraj Mukhate while sharing a video on Instagram. The video opens to show Archana Gautam saying, “Age is doesn’t the matter.” As the video progresses, Mukhate turns the dialogue into a catchy song that has the Internet vibing.

After the song went viral, Archana Gautam dropped a comment expressing her joy and appreciation for the remix. She wrote, “OMG, mera ek sapna pura hua aaj, superb. Socha nahi tha ki ispe remix banega (My dream has come true today, never thought that there could be a remix on this). Thank you so much, Yashraj Mukhate. Bhot acha laga mujhe, aapne iska song bana diya (Really loved that you have created this into a song). Wow.”

Model-turned-politician Archana Gautam even shared the video on her Instagram page with the caption, “Wow @yashrajmukhate. Age is doesn’t the matter per song, superb. Thank you so much, it’s a dream come true for me and my family and fans. Thanks a lot.”

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared two days ago on Instagram by Yashraj Mukhate. Since then, it has been viewed over four million times. Many even flocked to the video’s comments section and left their thoughts. Zakir Khan, who was impressed with Mukhate’s latest composition, wrote “Yaar” with heart emoticons.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“That steel ka dabba (steel container) was like personal emotion for every middle class family,” posted an individual. Another added, “Grammar is doesn’t the matter.” “I’m gonna play this when ever aunteis talk about marriage and age,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Yeh banda kisi bhi line ko gaaney mein convert kar sakta , kamaal ho @yashrajmukhate (This person can convert any line into a song. You’re awesome Yashraj Mukhate).”

