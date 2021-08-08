Yediyurappa says no to cabinet-rank perks offered by Bommai govt

A day after the Karnataka government accorded cabinet rank status to former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, the senior BJP leader wrote to his successor Basavaraj Bommai to withdraw the same. He urged the newly appointed chief minister to provide him with only those facilities that he was eligible for as the immediate former CM.

"I request you to provide me only those facilities which are given to an immediate former chief minister and withdraw the order giving me a cabinet rank," Yediyurappa wrote in his letter that was made available to the media.

On Saturday, Bommai had ordered that Yediyurappa, who is said to have played a key role in the former’s elevation as the CM, with all facilities at par with Cabinet-rank ministers.

According to a notification from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), the perks will be applicable till the time Bommai is in office. This would have also meant, the senior leader from the Lingayat community may have continued to live in Cauvery, the official residence of the Karnataka chief minister.

Ending months of speculation and dissent, Yediyurappa had resigned on July 26, the day his government completed two years in office after overthrowing a Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government. A day later, Yediyurappa had proposed Bommai's name as the leader at the BJP legislature party meet and was accordingly accepted by all. On July 28, Bommai took oath as the new chief minister.

At the time, Bommai had said he had no issues working under the guidance of Yediyurappa, who is a mentor and his vast experience would only help him govern the state efficiently.