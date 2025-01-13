Yograj Singh slammed for saying women will 'destroy everything around' if given power

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh has come under fire for saying that power should not be given to women because they will “destroy” everything around them. This was among a series of outlandish statements that the former cricketer made in an interview with YouTuber Samdish Bhatia. Former cricketer Yograj Singh says power should not be given to women.(YouTube/@UNFILTEREDbySamdish)

“Never give power to women”

While in conversation with Samdish, Yograj Singh gave the example of former prime minister Indira Gandhi who, he said, destroyed the country during her tenure. “Aap kisi aurat ko ghar chalane ko bol do, ghar ka satyanaash ho jayega (Ask a woman to run a household and it will be destroyed),” he said.

“Never give power to a woman. Give them love, respect, and honour,” Singh continued.

Asked why an entire gender should be deprived of power, the 66-year-old former cricketer replied: “Because they will destroy everything around them if they have power.

“I have seen mothers and ladies, when you give them power, they hold everything for themselves,” he further claimed.

In another part of the one-hour-long interview, Singh said that Hindi is a language for women. Men, he suggested, should speak in Punjabi. Speaking in Hindi feels lifeless and feminine, he said.

His comments have come under criticism from a section of the internet which called him out for his patriarchal point of view. Others, however, said he was entitled to his own opinion. The interview therefore proved to be polarising on social media.

“What Yograj Singh said reflects millions of Indian men. Look around—families, friends, society—misogyny is everywhere, ingrained in our culture. Don’t just target him; target the system that normalizes demeaning women. That’s the real problem,” an X user commented.

“Sad statement by a narrow minded individual,” another said.

Some offered their support, saying Yograj Singh had freedom of speech. “Action for what? He didn't abuse or threaten any women. He is just expressing his opinion. You could agree or disagree with his opinion, it is up to the individual's own choice,” one person noted.

“It’s his point of view. That’s free speech and we can all disagree with him…” another opined.

