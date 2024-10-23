You have 30 seconds to spot the bicycle bell in this brain teaser. Can you do it?

Optical illusions can test your sharp eyes and also offer a way to boost cognitive development. They help enhance visual perception, boost problem-solving abilities, encourage creative thinking, improve focus and can be a good way to unwind after a long day This brain teaser, created by Aventon Bikes, will test how keen your eyes are. (Aventon Bikes)

Much other like brain teasers, this one also has the ability to test your attention to detail while also challenging your visual perception. So concentrate and carefully scan this image to locate the hidden item.

This brain teaser, created by Aventon Bikes, will test how keen your eyes are. So, are you ready? Let's see if you can spot the hidden bicycle bell in this maze of bicycles.

While it may appear like an easy task, the busy and vibrant design of this brain teaser poses a problem. With many overlapping objects, this puzzle is as complex as it is engaging.

Take a look at the full puzzle here:

If you can spot the bicycle bell, you are a haw-eyed genius.(Aventon Bikes)

Think you can spot the bicycle bell in this sea of bicycles and accessories? Can you do it within 30 seconds? If you can, you are one sharp-eyed puzzle master.

Spot the number in this brain teaser

Here's another brain teaser to test both your quick thinking and sharp eyes .

This puzzle, shared by the account Pro Brain Teaser on X, features a bright red image which is hiding a number within its complex design. Your goal is to locate the hidden number as quickly as you can.

Relax your eyes. Blink twice. Off you go:

This brain teaser has thrilled users online who shared their experience of solving the riddle. "I found it in seconds! Can't believe others are struggling!" said one user while another said," Can't see the full number." "This is like a mini workout for my brain!" said a third user while another said, "I love these puzzles; they help me unwind after a long day."