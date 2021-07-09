Home / Trending / ‘You shall not wag’: Kitten vigorously tries to stop doggo’s tail wagging. Watch
The image shows the kitten and the doggo.(Reddit)
‘You shall not wag’: Kitten vigorously tries to stop doggo’s tail wagging. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 08:25 PM IST


Videos that show the bond between canines and felines are always a delight to watch. And this clip showing a kitten trying to stop a doggo from wagging its tail is a precious example of that. The Reddit video may leave you laughing and saying aww simultaneously.

The video shows a kitten lying on its back as a doggo tries to wag its tail. The kitten immediately tries to stop the tail.

“Kitten risks his life to subdue dangerously wagging tail,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:


Shared on July 9, the video has garnered over 53,400 upvotes and several reactions. While many couldn’t stop swooning at the kitten’s cuteness, others shared their thoughts with a tinge of hilarity.

“That wag is unbeatable,” wrote a Reddit user. "This is my new toy!" commented another.

“We're laughing, but remember, if she finds a way to take down that giant beast, she'll be a legend,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

