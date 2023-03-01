'You're a harsh man, Sunny': Hayden to Gavaskar on live TV after his 'stinger' to Shubman Gill, India legend replies

Sunil Gavaskar minced no words to criticise Shubman Gill after the India opener's unexpected act took the legendary former captain by surprise. The opening pair of Gill and Rohit Sharma added 27 runs for the opening wicket – a partnership that seems rather healthy given how poorly India's top-order crumbled to Australia's spin dup of Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann. However, the youngster's successful attempt at taking a break is what really ticked off Gavaskar, who was on commentary in the first half an hour of the 3rd Test between India and Australia in Indore.

The incident took place in the 7th over of the Indian inning. Rohit Sharma had already perished out stumped to Kuhnemann which had brought out the new batter Cheteshwar Pujara. He was batting on just 1 when Gill, facing Cameron Green took off for a quick single and had to dive to make it back inside his crease in time. In the process, Gill hurt himself picking up a scratch wound below his abdomen. Without wasting any time, Gill called for the physio which flicked the switch inside Gavaskar's mind.

"We're seeing a little bit of repair work for Shubman Gill. He had dived to make his crease but I tell you what. This could have waited. This could have waited till the end of the over. There is a fast bowler who is bowling - he has bowled 4 deliveires; it's hot - and you've given him a breather. Yes, you are hurt but wait for 2 more deliveries. Wait for the over to finish and get treated. You're at the non-striker's end, you're not at the striker's end. Simple things can make a difference," Gavaskar said on air.

Matthew Hayden, who was sitting alongside Gavaskar in the commentary box, felt it was a bit too harsh. "You're a harsh man, Sunny. That's a real stinger," the Australia legend said. But Gavaskar remained defiant and firm in his stance and replied saying: "Yes, it is but listen you are playing for your country. Just 2 more deliveries. You're at the non-striker's. I can understand if you're taking strike and you've got that discomfort. And he's done that after 2 deliveries."

Form there, it was all downhill for India. Gill departed two balls later in the next over, edging Kuhnemann to first slip. Nathan Lyon came into the attack and cleaned up Cheteshwar Pujara with a vicious turner before Ravindra Jadeja slapped the ball to the fielder at covers. India then lost a fifth wicket with just 44 on the board with Shreyas Iyer playing on to a ball from Kuhnemann to give the left-arm spinner his third wicket.

