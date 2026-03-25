‘You’re not using your brain’: London station staff berates elderly woman, gets confronted in viral video

“We can all record. You've got nothing to say, honey. Nothing to say. Where's the energy? Or are you going to do it in a tone that's more acceptable?” she asked.

“She's not using her brain, yeah? She's not using her brain, right? You're talking to her in a patronising tone - and she's not using her brain, right? And she's a fool, yeah, yeah?” she asked the employee, who appeared lost for words.

The Instagram user immediately walked up to the pair and confronted the employee for his patronising tone.

The video shows the Transport for London employee telling the woman, “You're not using your brain. Walk along, it's on your right”. In addition to this, he also called her a “fool”, said Boujee Blendss, who is a hairdresser.

A Transport for London employee was filmed speaking rudely to a woman who asked him for directions. The act was recorded by a passerby who confronted the employee. Instagram user Boujee Blendss was walking in London when she saw a Transport for London staffer berating an elderly woman. “In the interaction he called her a fool and told her to use her brain and was outright rude,” she said on Instagram, where she shared the video.

The TFL employee tried to justify his tone by saying he had spoken to the woman earlier as well, but the hairdresser refused to buy that argument. “I don't care. But what is your excuse? Cat got your tongue? Cat got your tongue? She's an elder lady, you should show some respect, yeah?” she said.

TFL employee apologies The hairdresser further pressed the TFL employee to apologise to the woman, pointing out that he could not be in a public-facing job if he was rude.

“No, are you going to apologise, because I don't like the way you spoke to her. I don't care – you work with people, you need to learn how to work with people. You don't be rude to people,” she said.

The employee then apologised. “If I offended you, I apologise. I spoke to you earlier – I spoke to her earlier, if you walk along, it's on your right, when you go into the station, platform number six,” he said.

(Also read: 'Employees held each other hostage': Man recalls working at company where no one 'dared' to leave first)

Transport for London reacts Transport for London, the government body responsible for most of the transport network in London, told Daily Mail that the staffer is under investigation.

“We expect everyone to behave respectfully towards one another on our network, and we are urgently investigating this incident,” a spokesperson for TFL said.

The Daily Mail further reported that the man was sub-contracted by GTS Rail Operations Limited.

Employee faces internet’s wrath Meanwhile, the video led to an outpouring of sympathy for the elderly woman, coupled with anger against the TFL staffer.

“Talking to an African woman as if she's illiterate. Would he talk to his Indian people like this? I’m so glad you recorded this,” a user said.

“Well done to this girl looking out for the lady. Put him in his place!!!! More people need to look out for each other,” wrote one Instagram user.

“God bless you for this. Such an irritant. He should be sacked,” another said.

Another woman commented on the video and identified the woman as her aunt. “Hey Queen, I just want to publicly THANK YOU. I got sent this video because someone recognised that the lady in the video was my aunty. God bless you honestly. My heart broke watching the video. Thank you for standing up for those who are vulnerable. I honestly can’t say thank you enough! I’m glad it’s bringing awareness!” she wrote.

“It’s funny how people seem to behave differently when the camera is on them,” a viewer added.

(Also read: Woman outraged by London airport shop employees talking in Hindi, says she reported them)