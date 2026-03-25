‘You’re not using your brain’: London station staff berates elderly woman, gets confronted in viral video
A video showed a TFL employee speaking rudely to an elderly woman, prompting public outrage.
A Transport for London employee was filmed speaking rudely to a woman who asked him for directions. The act was recorded by a passerby who confronted the employee. Instagram user Boujee Blendss was walking in London when she saw a Transport for London staffer berating an elderly woman. “In the interaction he called her a fool and told her to use her brain and was outright rude,” she said on Instagram, where she shared the video.
“You’re not using your brain”
The video shows the Transport for London employee telling the woman, “You're not using your brain. Walk along, it's on your right”. In addition to this, he also called her a “fool”, said Boujee Blendss, who is a hairdresser.
The Instagram user immediately walked up to the pair and confronted the employee for his patronising tone.
“She's not using her brain, yeah? She's not using her brain, right? You're talking to her in a patronising tone - and she's not using her brain, right? And she's a fool, yeah, yeah?” she asked the employee, who appeared lost for words.
“We can all record. You've got nothing to say, honey. Nothing to say. Where's the energy? Or are you going to do it in a tone that's more acceptable?” she asked.
The TFL employee tried to justify his tone by saying he had spoken to the woman earlier as well, but the hairdresser refused to buy that argument. “I don't care. But what is your excuse? Cat got your tongue? Cat got your tongue? She's an elder lady, you should show some respect, yeah?” she said.
TFL employee apologies
The hairdresser further pressed the TFL employee to apologise to the woman, pointing out that he could not be in a public-facing job if he was rude.
“No, are you going to apologise, because I don't like the way you spoke to her. I don't care – you work with people, you need to learn how to work with people. You don't be rude to people,” she said.
The employee then apologised. “If I offended you, I apologise. I spoke to you earlier – I spoke to her earlier, if you walk along, it's on your right, when you go into the station, platform number six,” he said.
(Also read: 'Employees held each other hostage': Man recalls working at company where no one 'dared' to leave first)
Transport for London reacts
Transport for London, the government body responsible for most of the transport network in London, told Daily Mail that the staffer is under investigation.
“We expect everyone to behave respectfully towards one another on our network, and we are urgently investigating this incident,” a spokesperson for TFL said.
The Daily Mail further reported that the man was sub-contracted by GTS Rail Operations Limited.
Employee faces internet’s wrath
Meanwhile, the video led to an outpouring of sympathy for the elderly woman, coupled with anger against the TFL staffer.
“Talking to an African woman as if she's illiterate. Would he talk to his Indian people like this? I’m so glad you recorded this,” a user said.
“Well done to this girl looking out for the lady. Put him in his place!!!! More people need to look out for each other,” wrote one Instagram user.
“God bless you for this. Such an irritant. He should be sacked,” another said.
Another woman commented on the video and identified the woman as her aunt. “Hey Queen, I just want to publicly THANK YOU. I got sent this video because someone recognised that the lady in the video was my aunty. God bless you honestly. My heart broke watching the video. Thank you for standing up for those who are vulnerable. I honestly can’t say thank you enough! I’m glad it’s bringing awareness!” she wrote.
“It’s funny how people seem to behave differently when the camera is on them,” a viewer added.
(Also read: Woman outraged by London airport shop employees talking in Hindi, says she reported them)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More