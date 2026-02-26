'Employees held each other hostage': Man recalls working at company where no one 'dared' to leave first
A man’s Reddit post about a workplace where staff stayed past 5 pm to avoid being first to leave has sparked discussion on office culture.
Even when office hours are clearly defined, leaving exactly at closing time can feel like breaking an unwritten rule. In some workplaces, the end of the day becomes less about productivity and more about optics, with employees lingering at their desks, waiting to see who will make the first move toward the exit. A Reddit user recently brought this quiet pressure into focus, recalling his time at a company where, he claimed, no one “dared” to leave at 5pm.
In a post titled “Worked at a company where no one dared to be the first to go home at five o clock”, the man shared that he worked as an account manager for a firm that built and designed bakery stores. His official shift ran from 8:30am to 5pm, but he said he would typically arrive early, around 8:15am.
The user said that during his first week, he left the office at about 5:05 or 5:10pm. A few days later, he said that he was confronted by his manager. “‘What you’re doing is unacceptable,’” the manager told him. When he asked what the issue was, he was told, “‘Well you’re leaving way too early, everybody’s talking about it.’”
The employee pointed out that he arrived at least 15 minutes before his shift each day, but said the manager dismissed this, saying, “No one sees you coming early.”
To understand the situation better, the employee said that he began observing his colleagues. According to him, most employees stayed until 5:20 or even 5:25pm, not because of workload, but because no one wanted to be the first to walk out.
“I'm talking about a company with about 75 employees and all these employees where holding eachother hostage to not leave ‘early’. It was 8 years ago when I left the company but it's the worst workculture I've ever encountered. I always mention it to people as a bad example. Pure madness,” the user said.
Social media reactions
The post resonated widely, with several users sharing similar stories.
One user wrote, “I used to work for a company where you could work 8-5 or 9-6, but they'd want you there 15 minutes prior to get settled at your desk blah blah. They then decided that if you were even so much as a minute late you would have to stay a full extra hour to make up for your tardiness. So if you clocked in at 8:01 you're staying till 6pm. Same goes for lunch, you had to effectively use less than an hour otherwise you would be penalised. I couldn't believe it when I joined my current company and they didn't micro-manager or clock-watch. Everyone is much happier and more effective.”
“I worked at a place where a bunch of the employees would leave on the dot or a tick early.. and when pressured as to why.. they said they have to get to their second job because the first one didn't pay enough,” commented another.
“I’d make an absolute point of leaving at 1700 as that when the payment stops. Soon there would be a trickle and then a flood of breaking out of the toxic mindset they are in,” wrote a third user.
“Sounds like a nightmare. reminds me of the time i was stuck in a similar trap. glad i moved on. life's too short for that nonsense,” said another.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
