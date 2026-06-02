YouTuber claims Japanese store staff are rude to Indians, internet divided: 'Your bad luck'

“Why are the staff so rude in japan with us , specially indians!! Even after buying stuff from their stores they act as if they are doing a favour or giving free!!” he wrote.

In an X post, YouTuber Siddharth Bhimani expressed his frustration over the behaviour of store staff during his visit to Japan.

Indian travellers frequently share their experiences from destinations around the world on social media , often sparking discussions about cultural differences, hospitality, and local customs. A recent post by a YouTuber about his experience in Japan has now triggered a debate after he claimed that some convenience store employees in the country were rude towards Indian tourists.

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What did social media say? The post quickly gained attention, drawing mixed reactions from social media users. While some sympathised with Bhimani’s experience and acknowledged that unpleasant encounters can happen anywhere, many others argued that it would be unfair to generalise an entire country based on a handful of interactions.

One user suggested that the issue may have stemmed from a misunderstanding of local customs. “You should introspect my friend. Never in my half a decade in Japan did I find a single rude staff anywhere. People do call you out if you break their norms like eating and drinking in convenience stores that do not have a designated area for eating,” the user wrote.

Another user defended Japan’s reputation for politeness, saying, “Usually Japanese known for good behaviour with everyone including locals. This may be your bad luck or the person in store may not be Japanese.”

“I was in Japan exactly one year ago! I am quite amazed to hear that someone was rude. My experience - Every soul was painfully polite and ultra courteous. I was absolutely blown away!” commented a third user.

However, some users rejected Bhimani’s claim.

“If it’s Japan then you are the problem. Japanese are the most polite, most humble and extra friendly people, particularly towards Brown skin people. Maybe don’t act like an entitled dehati and they won’t show u ur real place,” one user said.

“Japanese people and rude don’t usually go together. They are one of the biggest people in the planet. It’s likely you or someone in your group have done something to offend them,” commented another.