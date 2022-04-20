Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma thank Rajasthan Royals for a warm reception. Watch

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is currently playing in the Indian Premier League or the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals team. His wife and choreographer Dhanashree Verma also accompanies him to several locations where the team is touring for the cricket matches. The duo have now jointly uploaded an Instagram video that has gone all kinds of viral and rightfully so.

The video shows the husband and wife in their hotel room, breaking into some dance steps in the most impromptu yet entertaining way. The video also has shorter clips of Dhanashree Verma in the stadium watching her husband play, him taking to the cricket grounds and the like.

“That’s some OG moves out there. Thank you @rajasthanroyals for creating an environment where one feels like home,” reads the caption that this viral Instagram Reels video was shared by Dhanashree Verma with.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram around three hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring the duo. It has also received more than 1.9 million views on it so far. And the numbers only keep going up.

An Instagram user wrote, “Haha so cool you both.” “Chahal bhai is living life like a king ,” reads another comment. The official page of Rajasthan Royals on Instagram posted a comment that reads, “Come back in the bubble.”

What are your thoughts on this video by Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma?