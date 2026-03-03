'Zero cash, no food or water': Mumbai man stranded at Moscow airport begs for help, Indian Embassy reacts
Sunil Gupta said that his flight to Mumbai via Abu Dhabi was cancelled without prior notice, leaving him stuck in the Russian capital.
Amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, an Indian traveller bound for Mumbai claimed he was left stranded at a Moscow airport without cash, food, or water, sparking concern on social media.
In a post on X, Sunil Gupta said that his flight to Mumbai via Abu Dhabi was cancelled without prior notice, leaving him stuck in the Russian capital. “I’m completely stranded at Moscow airport… alone, helpless, and running out of hope,” he wrote.
Gupta alleged that he received no assistance from airline or travel agency staff and was unable to access funds as international Visa and Mastercard services are largely non-functional within Russia due to ongoing financial restrictions. “I have ZERO cash left. Not even for food or water,” he wrote.
Claiming that ground staff asked him to call customer care, which he said remained unreachable for hours, Gupta added, “The Etihad ground staff is avoiding me more than my ex ever did — literally turning their faces away and telling me ‘just call customer care’… I’m standing here like a beggar in my own nightmare.”
He also appealed to the Embassy of India in Moscow for help. “I don’t know how I’m going to get home. I’m scared. I feel abandoned by the very companies I trusted with my journey. My family is waiting and I can’t even tell them I’m safe. Please… if anyone from Etihad, MakeMyTrip, or even the Indian embassy sees this — HELP ME. And if you’re reading this, just one RT could save me. I’m begging,” Gupta said.
Embassy, airline respond
The Indian embassy responded promptly, asking Gupta to share his contact details. In a subsequent update, the officials said it had reached out to the passenger and that “the issue has been addressed.”
Etihad Help, the official guest relations account of Etihad Airways, also replied to his post, assuring him that the matter would be looked into.
Separately, the Ministry of Civil Aviation wrote: “Dear Sir, Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted, please share your PNR number, full name and phone number via direct message for resolving the issue.”
HT.com has reached out to Sunil Gupta. The article will be updated once a response is received.
Flight disruptions amid US-Iran war
Gupta’s ordeal comes as tens of thousands of travellers worldwide face disruptions due to global flight cancellations amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following recent military escalation involving the US, Israel and Iran.
With airspace closures and rerouted flights impacting schedules, several passengers have reported being stranded at transit hubs.
