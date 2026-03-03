Iran warns it will set fire to any vessel attempting to pass the Strait of Hormuz

Iran claims to have closed the Strait of Hormuz, with senior officials warning that any ship attempting to pass the strategic waterway will be "set ablaze." This declaration came following a massive escalation in the region after the US and Israeli strikes on the Iranian leadership. 3D-printed oil barrels, an oil pump jack and a map showing the Strait of Hormuz and Iran appear in this illustration. (REUTERS)

What did Iran say? "The strait (of Hormuz) is closed. If anyone tries to ​pass, the heroes of the Revolutionary Guards and the regular navy will set ​those ships ablaze," said Ebrahim Jabari, a senior adviser to the Guards commander-in-chief, according to state media.

However, Fox News, citing a senior US military official, reported that Iran was not patrolling nor enforcing its claimed "closure” of the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, an official from the European Union's naval mission Aspides said that the vessels in the area have been receiving VHF transmission from Iran's Revolutionary Guards. They said "no ship is allowed to pass the Strait of Hormuz".

Where is the Strait of Hormuz located? The Strait of Hormuz is located between Oman and Iran. It connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Why is the strait important? The deep and wide strait is one of the world's most important oil chokepoints as it is big enough to accommodate some of the world's largest crude oil tankers. It is among the most vital oil export ​routes connecting the biggest Gulf oil producers, including Iran, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Shipping through the strait accounts for around one-fifth of the oil consumed globally, as well as large quantities of gas.

Were vessels in the Strait of Hormuz hit? The escalation has brought activities in the area to a near halt. A few vessels were also hit during Iran’s retaliation against the US and Israel strikes.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards claimed to have attacked an allegedly US-linked oil tanker. “The ATHE NOVA tanker, one of the American allies in the Strait of Hormuz, is still on fire after being hit by two drones,” the Guards said in a statement,” reported the Times of Israel. However, there has been no statement by America about this alleged hit.

Hundreds of vessels caught in Hormuz backup: Around 750 vessels, including 100 container ships, are trapped in the Strait of Hormuz ‌backup, Jeremy Nixon, CEO of container carrier Ocean Network Express (ONE), told Reuters. "About 10% of ​the container ship global fleet is caught up ​in this," Nixon said.

The CEO added, "All of ‌that cargo is going to start backing up" in shipping hubs and key ports across Asia and Europe.

A full-blown conflict between Iran, and its rivals, the US and Israel, would disrupt oil supply and have a devastating impact on the world market.

