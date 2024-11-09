Zomato calls delivery partner’s video from Diwali night inaccurate: 'Avoid spreading misinformation'

Food delivery giant Zomato has addressed a viral video that surfaced online, alleging that a delivery partner earned only ₹300 after working on Diwali. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Zomato dismissed the claim, labelling it “inaccurate and disturbing,” and reassured the public that they prioritise competitive earnings for their delivery partners, particularly during festive periods. Zomato responded to a viral video, clarifying the earnings of a delivery partner on Diwali. (Instagram)

Zomato’s response on X

Responding to the video, Zomato stated: “Recent articles around one of our delivery partners from Meerut earning Rs300 for working more than 6 hours on the day of Diwali were inaccurate and disturbing to us. Our delivery partners are at the heart of our service, and we ensure they are offered great earning opportunities to appreciate their hard work and dedication, especially during festivals."

The company clarified key details about the case, stating: "The said delivery partner worked for 6 hours on 30th October (he did not log in on the day of Diwali, as mentioned in the news articles). He delivered 10 orders and earned a total of ₹695. On that day, many delivery partners in Meerut who worked an average of 10 hours earned between ₹1200 and ₹1300.”

Take a look here at the post:

The viral video’s impact

The controversy began after delivery driver Ritik Tomar shared a video on Instagram, chronicling his evening shift from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The video depicted his experience delivering eight orders and highlighted his earnings of ₹316.

Watch the clip here:

Comments on the video expressed admiration for his dedication, with many urging for better support for delivery workers during festive times.

One viewer noted: “At Diwali, I was standing on my balcony thinking about life... suddenly a Zomato delivery boy on a bicycle arrived to deliver next door. Everyone is celebrating while some are struggling just to get meals.” Another user expressed hope for Tomar, writing: “More power to you, bhai. May you celebrate your next Diwali with your family.”

A call against misinformation

In its statement, Zomato highlighted the consequences of spreading unverified claims, stressing, “Misreported figures and narratives can impact the livelihood, motivation, and dignity of individuals working in these roles. We request everyone to avoid spreading misinformation.”