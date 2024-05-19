Zomato delivers non-veg thali to a pregnant woman on vegetarian diet, company reacts to the mix-up

X user Shobhit Siddharth took to the microblogging platform to share about a troubling incident with Zomato. Siddharth shared that he had ordered a paneer thali; however, he ended up receiving a chicken thali. He also revealed that the vegetarian thali was for his pregnant wife, who has been asked to avoid non-vegetarian food. After he made the post, Zomato reacted to it. Snapshot of the thalis received via Zomato. (X/@shobhitsid)

While talking to HT.com, Siddharth said, "I have ordered two meals, one chicken and one paneer for my wife. We are expecting a baby, and the doctor has told us to avoid non-veg food for a couple of months; we ordered veg food for her, but instead of sending the same, they sent both non-veg thalis, which could have led to contamination as she is in her first trimester." (Also Read: Deepinder Goyal hears Bengaluru man’s ‘cheat day’ feedback on Zomato’s ‘Healthier Suggestions’ feature)

Take a look at his post here:

This post was shared on May 18. Since being posted, Zomato took to the comments section of the post and wrote, "We make amends for this mix-up and understand how distressing it must've been for you. We take your dietary preferences very seriously and would never intend to disrespect them. Please allow us some time to get this checked and we will get back to you via call or email."

Earlier, a man from Pune had ordered paneer biryani via Zomato, however, he ended up finding a chicken piece in his meal. "Ordered paneer biryani from PK Biryani House, Karve Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra. I found a chicken piece in it (I am a vegetarian)," wrote X user Pankaj Shukla in his post. He also shared a video of the meal. In his post, he also added that “since I am a religious person, it has hurt my religious sentiments”.