Zomato employee forgets AirPods at home, mother gets them delivered in a steel dabba

In a delightful social media moment, a post from a Gurgaon-based Zomato employee has sparked joy and laughter among users, highlighting the lengths to which mothers go to ensure their children’s needs are met. The post, shared by Baahar Batra, tells a relatable tale of parental concern when she forgot her AirPods at home and asked her mother to send them via a delivery service. What ensued was an elaborate packaging endeavour that left many amused. A woman shared a viral post about her mother ingeniously sending her forgotten AirPods in a dabba.(X/ @Bahaarnotbahar)

A ‘dabba’ dilemma

The post, which has garnered over four lakh views, details how the woman forgot her AirPods at home and requested her mother to send them with a delivery guy—without revealing their contents. In a classic display of maternal ingenuity, her mother packed the precious AirPods in a traditional ‘dabba,’ an Indian lunchbox, turning a simple request into a delightful spectacle. “Forgot my AirPods at home today and asked mum to send them safely with a delivery guy without him knowing what it is and she packed it in a dabba! IN A DABBA?!!” the post exclaimed.

(Also read: ‘My son takes money from me’: 55-year-old single mother drives auto till 1:30 am, shares her struggles)

Ingenious packing

Alongside the post, the woman shared photographs showcasing her mother's packing skills. The first image depicts the steel dabba securely wrapped in polythene, highlighting her mother’s efforts to maintain secrecy. In the subsequent photo, the lid is off, revealing an additional layer of polythene, concealing the AirPods in a three-tier protective arrangement.

Check the post here:

Here's how the internet reacted

The post quickly gained traction with users relating to the mother’s protective instincts. One user quipped, “Mums always have a unique way of keeping our things safe! Love this!” Another added, “Only a mum would think to use a dabba for such precious tech. Brilliant!”

(Also read: Viral video: Indian mom dries clothes on balcony of Atlantis, The Palm. Dubai hotel responds)

Several commenters shared their own anecdotes, with one stating, “My mum once sent my phone wrapped in a towel to disguise it!” Another chimed in, “This is why we need our mothers—who else would think of such creative solutions?”

Many users praised the ingenuity of the packing, with one comment reading, “That’s next-level thinking. Dabba security is real!”