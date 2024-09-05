‘My son takes money from me’: 55-year-old single mother drives auto till 1:30 am, shares her struggles

Content creators often use questions as a tool to connect with strangers and elicit genuine emotions. One recent video featuring a 55-year-old female auto driver is one such example. The image shows a 55-year-old female auto driver who works till late at night. (Instagram/@aapkartekyaho)

The video captured a candid conversation between the driver and the host, where the woman shared her struggles and aspirations. Despite the challenges of working late nights, she expressed a strong sense of determination and independence. Her emotional vulnerability as she discussed her son's lack of respect and her late husband's passing resonated deeply with viewers.

In a sad voice, she revealed that her son doesn't earn and fights with her when she refuses to give him money, adding, "My child doesn’t respect me; what else can I say? Maybe my upbringing lacked something."

The driver's resilience and positive outlook, even in the face of adversity, were truly inspiring. She said, "There is no shame in work; it is shameful to beg.”

Take a look at the viral video here:

Since being posted, the video has collected nearly 6.2 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further accumulated several comments.

How did social media users react to this video of the auto driver?

“Proud of you, aunty,” wrote an Instagram user. Another added, “A mother is the fiercest warrior.” While a third commented, “Her son failed as a man,” another posted, “Salute.” Several people showed their reactions to the video using emoticons.

“Aap Karte Kya Ho? (What do you do?)” is an Instagram page managed by content creator Ayush Goswami. With 116 posts, the page has over five lakh followers. It is filled with various videos of the host asking people what they do and discussing the hurdles they face in their profession.

