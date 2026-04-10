‘Zombie drug’ claims debunked: Bengaluru police reveal real reason behind man standing motionless

Bengaluru police have shut down claims about the presence of the ‘Zombie drug’ in the city, sparked by a viral video in which a man was seen standing motionless for an extended period of time. In a social media post, the department labelled the claims as fake, adding that the individual in question had been tracked down and taken for a medical examination.

A man standing motionless in Bengaluru. (Screengrab (X))

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In a “press brief” released on March 9 by Bangalore City Police, the department addressed rumours surrounding the viral video and said, “A video circulating on Instagram showing a person allegedly under the influence of a ‘zombie drug’ has come to the notice of the Bangalore City Police.”

The department added, “In this connection, officers of Bagalur Police Station traced and secured the individual near Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Yelahanka. The person was immediately subjected to a detailed medical examination.”

Why was the man standing motionless?

According to the police, “The medical reports have confirmed that no known narcotic or psychotropic substances were detected. It has been ascertained that the individual is suffering from arthritis and had consumed prescribed pain medication along with alcohol, which resulted in his disoriented condition as seen in the video.”

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{{^usCountry}} Further inquiry, according to the authorities, revealed that the man came to Bengaluru in search of a livelihood and “has been residing in the city for the past three months.” The police added that further investigation into the matter is being conducted. Police’s message to the public: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further inquiry, according to the authorities, revealed that the man came to Bengaluru in search of a livelihood and “has been residing in the city for the past three months.” The police added that further investigation into the matter is being conducted. Police’s message to the public: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The statement read, “The Bangalore City Police strongly urges the public and netizens not to spread unverified or misleading information on social media platforms, as such content can create unnecessary panic and harm the reputation of individuals.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement read, “The Bangalore City Police strongly urges the public and netizens not to spread unverified or misleading information on social media platforms, as such content can create unnecessary panic and harm the reputation of individuals.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The police warned people not to spread false information. “It is hereby informed that strict action will be taken against persons found spreading false information or rumours. The Bangalore City Police reiterates its commitment to zero tolerance towards drug abuse and appeals to the public to inform the police about such incidents instead of circulating unverified content online.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police warned people not to spread false information. “It is hereby informed that strict action will be taken against persons found spreading false information or rumours. The Bangalore City Police reiterates its commitment to zero tolerance towards drug abuse and appeals to the public to inform the police about such incidents instead of circulating unverified content online.” {{/usCountry}}

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The police also wrote, “Think before you post. Misinformation spreads faster than truth—and the damage lasts longer. Be responsible. Verify before you amplify,” as the caption of an X post.

What did the viral video claim?

“Disturbing! The deadly ‘Zombie Drug’ (Xylazine-laced substance) that turns users into motionless, trance-like zombies has now entered Bengaluru. Alarming reports emerging from Bagalur near Nitte College. Parents, youth & police stay extremely alert! This is a serious warning for our city. Bengaluru is becoming Udta Bengaluru. Wake up before it’s too late!” the viral video that stated the rumours about “Zombie drug” was shared with this caption on X.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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