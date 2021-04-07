IND USA
The image shows the newborn rhino with its mom at a Zoo in Netherlands.(Instagram/@burgerszoo)
Zoo in Netherlands welcomes baby rhinoceros, shares adorable video

The rhinoceros baby is born at Royal Burgers' Zoo in Arnhem, Netherlands.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 08:12 PM IST

A Dutch zoo has announced that it received an Easter gift - a baby rhinoceros born on the morning of April 4.

Spokesman Bas Lukkenaar of the Royal Burgers' Zoo in Arnhem, Netherlands, said the baby rhino appeared "lively" and was estimated to weigh about 50 kg (120 pounds).

"We are very delighted to have a young male," he said. "The mother looks very experienced, very quiet, so it's a good sign."

The baby was given the name "Douwe", a common Dutch name.

The zoo also took to Instagram to share a video of the baby and its mother in their enclosure. Take a look at the adorable clip:

The rhino is of the square lipped or white rhinoceros breed, which is the most common of surviving rhinoceros species but still endangered.

