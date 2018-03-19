10 Ka Dum new promo: Salman Khan tries his hand at rapping. Watch video

Bollywood star Salman Khan, who has been teasing fans with promos of his upcoming TV show, 10 Ka Dum, shared yet another video from the game show that returns to the small screen after nine years. Inviting everyone to join the game, Salman does so while rapping.

Salman also explains to his fans how they can join the game directly from the comfort of their homes.

Reports suggest the show is likely to go on air by March end. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Salman made his small screen debut with Dus Ka Dum in 2008. The show was aired for two seasons in 2008 and 2009. In 2010, the reality Bigg Boss came Salman’s way and the actor has been successfully hosting the show for years now. The show involves celebrities living together inside a house without any connection to the outside world.

