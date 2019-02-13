A gatecrasher kissed Kapil Sharma at his wedding reception. Here’s how the comedian dealt with him

Comedian Kapil Sharma tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath in a lavish wedding ceremony in December but has interesting stories to share with his fans even now. The TV show host recently revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show that a fan gatecrashed his wedding and how he dealt with him.

The actor had tied the knot in twin ceremonies as per Hindu and Sikh traditions on December 12 in Jalandhar. This was followed by a reception in Amritsar and a Mumbai reception that had the entire film industry in presence. He hosted his third wedding reception in Delhi on February 2.

Kapil revealed on the show that a fan congratulated him and Ginni on stage in Amritsar and even kissed him on his cheek, while he kept on wondering if he knows him. He added that as soon as he made sure that he didn’t know him, he hit the man on his elbow, which left him in pain. The uninvited guest was then not seen again at the reception.

Kapil returned with his comedy show in December and has since hosted several celebs such as Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Salman Khan and others. While Ranveer with his Simmba director Rohit Shetty and co-star Sara Ali Khan opened the season, he appeared again for the promotions of his film Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt.

The show is being co-produced by Salman and has quite a few new members on board. While Ali Asgar and Sunil Grover are no more a part of the show, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh are the new entrants in the club.

