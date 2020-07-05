Aasif Sheikh resumes shooting, admits he’s taking extra care, ‘because at 55, I’m more vulnerable to the virus’

tv

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 19:07 IST

With a lot of hope and excitement, Aasif Sheikh started shooting for his comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!. However, the actor confesses that his family was extremely sceptical and wanted him to wait a little more before resuming work.

“I’m 55 and more vulnerable to getting exposed to the virus, so I understand their concern, but we have to eventually get back. So, I’m being more careful. The moment I go back home, I get sanitised and directly go for a bath. Besides, I’m eating right, all vitamins, immunity boosters and kadhas are in place; that’s the maximum we can do,” says Sheikh.

The actor shares how first couple of days of the shoot felt so different and the crew has come down from 50 to just 20 people now, that too in shifts.

“Those who do the lights, fix them and leave. At the moment, we’re using three cameras to shoot three different angles. There are just four-five actors on the set at a given time, and everybody is maintaining distance and greeting everyone with a namaste. We remove masks only while facing the camera otherwise at all times, even during rehearsals, we have them on,” he tells us, adding that the sets look weird at times.

“It’s actually difficult to recognise people wearing masks, face shields and PPE kits. Following directions also becomes a challenge because you don’t know who’s saying what but we’re managing,” he says.

Sheikh also shares that the makers are taking proper measures to ensure that a given scene is shot in 30-45 minutes, so that the entire shooting can finish soon. “The entire set is sanitised frequently, temperature checks are done every time one enters the set. No one is allowed to leave before the shooting gets over,” he tells us, adding that there are many people new on the sets this time around.

“I think those were from other cities have gone back home. So, once they return, I think they’ll also work in shifts,” he ends.

